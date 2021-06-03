Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 344.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,393 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $22,114,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.