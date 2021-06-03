Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 783,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NR shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NR stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $337.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.84.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,460.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,527 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.