NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NRR opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.30) on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £303.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NewRiver REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

