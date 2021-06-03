NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.99

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 3273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NexGen Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

