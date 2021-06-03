Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NKTX stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $827.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $718,510 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.