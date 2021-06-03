Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart Sells 3,675 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Rae Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.98 million, a PE ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

