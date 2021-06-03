Nord/LB Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €86.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €86.00 ($101.18) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.11 ($131.90).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM opened at €85.66 ($100.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 409.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.