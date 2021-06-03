Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

NSC stock opened at $279.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.