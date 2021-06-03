Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

