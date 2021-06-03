North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

