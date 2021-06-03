NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shares traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. 405,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,531,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.02% and a negative net margin of 111.43%. Equities analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

