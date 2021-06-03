Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 987 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $811,698,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $250.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

