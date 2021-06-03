Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

