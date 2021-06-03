Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 74,775 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,775 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,635.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 301,341 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,264,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

