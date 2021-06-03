Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $49.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NUAN traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $53.45. 100,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,657.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

