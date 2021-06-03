NULS Price Hits $0.65 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, NULS has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $64.74 million and approximately $45.32 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00326612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00225153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.23 or 0.01192559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,915.75 or 1.00186234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034188 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.