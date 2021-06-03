Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

JHAA opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

