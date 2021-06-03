Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 1st

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

JHB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 86,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

