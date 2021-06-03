Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NKG opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.