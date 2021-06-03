Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE NKG opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $14.21.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
