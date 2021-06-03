Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NMS remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.70.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
