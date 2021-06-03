Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NMS remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

