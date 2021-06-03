Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of JLS stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

