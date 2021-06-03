Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of JLS stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
