Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 135,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

