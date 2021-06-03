Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
