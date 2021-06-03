Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 1st

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.449 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ QQQX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

