Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 1st

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.449 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NASDAQ QQQX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $28.63.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.