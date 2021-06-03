Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
