Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

