Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NXR stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,635. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

