Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NXR stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,635. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $19.50.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
