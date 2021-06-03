Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:JSD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,565. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $488,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 125,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,965 over the last 90 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

