Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

