nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after purchasing an additional 473,687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,196,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,302,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.24.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

