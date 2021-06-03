Nvwm LLC Acquires 2,265 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 81,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,269,000 after buying an additional 1,344,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.