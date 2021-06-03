Nvwm LLC Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.92. The stock has a market cap of $213.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

