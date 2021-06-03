Nvwm LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $173.13 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.40 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

