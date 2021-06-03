Nvwm LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOL stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

