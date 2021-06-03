Nvwm LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

