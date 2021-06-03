Nvwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $217.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.87 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.96 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,433 shares of company stock valued at $64,194,101. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

