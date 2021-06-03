Nvwm LLC Sells 9,228 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $174.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

