Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.83

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 5206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,537,836 shares in the company, valued at $97,266,853.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,571,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122,356 shares of company stock valued at $13,985,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

