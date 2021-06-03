OAX Tops 1-Day Volume of $625,562.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. OAX has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $625,562.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.10 or 0.01021272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.99 or 0.09565944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00050782 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

