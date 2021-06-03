Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in May

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,015,700 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 29th total of 3,166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 647.7 days.

Shares of OCDGF opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCDGF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

