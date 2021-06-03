Offshift Price Tops $1.38 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00003556 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $68,863.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,762.39 or 0.99926567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00087568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001090 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002629 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.