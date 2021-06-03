Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $263.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.57 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

