Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,039 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,086% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $263.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

