OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Hits $925.28 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $6.60 or 0.00017050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 13% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $925.28 million and approximately $304.75 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.66 or 0.00192946 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001305 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

