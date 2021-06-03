ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Up 9%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.40. 1,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 308,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTF. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,046,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.