OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneMain by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.