OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.17

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

