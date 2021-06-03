Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Open Lending by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

