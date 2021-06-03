Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 5%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 1,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 271,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a net margin of 98.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

