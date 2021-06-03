Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,826 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,461,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $157.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.52. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

